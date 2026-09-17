Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

Lebanon News
17-09-2026 | 04:29
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Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon
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Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace ahead of a preparatory meeting for a conference supporting the Lebanese army and security forces under the Aqaba Initiative.

The two leaders discussed efforts to end Israeli attacks in light of Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations and the “framework agreement,” according to the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun thanked Macron for France’s support for Lebanon and its state, military and security institutions. 

He also welcomed the French-Italian initiative concerning the period following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate.

The two presidents agreed to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economy and energy sectors, including the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Lebanon’s offshore blocks.

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Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

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