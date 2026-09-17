Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies

News Bulletin Reports
17-09-2026 | 12:55
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Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies
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Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel did not wait for the outcome of the Paris meeting, which is paving the way for the conference to support the Lebanese army, to make its position clear.

Israel announced that, in agreement with the United States, it rejects any proposal to extend the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, and is calling for the formation of a new international force operating outside the framework of the United Nations, with no French participation.

While an Israeli military official ruled out an agreement on which countries would make up the force replacing UNIFIL, he stressed that the most pressing issue was how to fill the vacuum that would result from the withdrawal of international forces.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it was nearing completion of preparations to remain for an extended period in the Lebanese areas it has occupied.

Amid these developments, Tel Aviv once again put the Ali al-Taher hills in the spotlight, with one of its military officials casting doubt on the possibility of transferring responsibility for the area to the Lebanese army.

His remarks came as images from inside a Hezbollah tunnel in the hills were circulated, alongside renewed warnings about the danger posed by such tunnels to residents of northern Israel, amid reports that Hezbollah was attempting to rebuild its capabilities.

All of this is taking place amid Israel’s insistence that it will not withdraw from Lebanon before Hezbollah’s weapons are removed across the country, creating an obstacle to progress in any negotiations.

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Ali al-Taher

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