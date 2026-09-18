New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000

On Friday, September 18, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 92,000, and diesel by LBP 127,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,810,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,828,000

* Diesel: LBP 2,768,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000