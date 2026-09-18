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New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
Lebanon Economy
18-09-2026 | 02:26
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New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
On Friday, September 18, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 92,000, and diesel by LBP 127,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,810,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,828,000
* Diesel: LBP 2,768,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
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Lebanon's fuel prices rise
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