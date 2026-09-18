New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000

Lebanon Economy
18-09-2026 | 02:26
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New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000
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New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000

On Friday, September 18, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 92,000, and diesel by LBP 127,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,810,000 
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,828,000  
* Diesel: LBP 2,768,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000

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Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

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Diesel

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Lebanon's fuel prices rise
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