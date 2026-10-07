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Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced: Reuters
Lebanon News
07-10-2026 | 10:33
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Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced: Reuters
Hezbollah has received $200 million from Iran to help Lebanese displaced by this year’s war with Israel, two people with direct knowledge of the transfer said, the first significant aid from the group to supporters who bore the brunt of the conflict.
Hezbollah received the cash last month despite a tightening U.S. economic chokehold on Iran and increasing difficulties in getting funds to Tehran's Lebanese ally, said the people.
Intermediaries who moved the money charged a 20% fee, reflecting the risks of dealing with the group, they said. One said this was four times the normal fee.
Asked for comment, a Hezbollah official said an amount had been secured and a plan for distributing it would be announced in the coming days, without elaborating on the source of the funds.
Hezbollah would use the funds to pay an initial $3,000 per family, and priority will go to those whose villages have been destroyed or are inaccessible due to Israeli occupation, the sources said. These number around 50,000 families, one of the sources said.
Iran has maintained financial support to Hezbollah through years of crippling U.S. sanctions: it transferred $1 billion to the group in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Iran had promised Hezbollah more funding after Tehran signed an interim deal with Washington in June that allowed Iran to sell its oil, Reuters reported at the time. That agreement collapsed in July.
The two sources provided no details on how the money got to Lebanon.
One of them said it was increasingly difficult for Hezbollah to move funds via financial companies that once processed such transfers. Such firms based in Iraq and Dubai were no longer an option, and they were also now under pressure in Turkey, this source said.
Hezbollah’s foes believed money was currently the group’s “oxygen,” the source added. Despite the difficulties securing funding, the group had not stopped paying its fighters and the family members of those killed in combat, this source said.
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