French students, teachers call new strike for Tuesday

World News
07-11-2026 | 07:16
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French students, teachers call new strike for Tuesday
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French students, teachers call new strike for Tuesday

Student and teacher groups in France have called for a strike on Tuesday as they keep up pressure on the government for more education spending, continuing weeks of school closures and protests.

A joint statement Saturday by unions covering the teacher and student associations said their movement "is in a position of strength (and) the government in a position of weakness and starting to yield". They said "it is the moment to broaden the mobilization by keeping the government under pressure."



AFP
 

World News

France

Students

Teachers

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