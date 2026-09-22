Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline, to resume exports from Yanbu: Sources to Reuters

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, ⁠three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.



The pipeline was pumping at a low rate, two of them said.



State energy firm Saudi Aramco did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.



Drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West ⁠Pipeline on September 13, halting crude loadings at the ⁠kingdom's Yanbu port.







Reuters