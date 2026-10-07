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A new route for Beirut and Tripoli? Lebanon moves closer to IMEC
News Bulletin Reports
07-10-2026 | 12:50
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A new route for Beirut and Tripoli? Lebanon moves closer to IMEC
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From New Delhi, a historic step for Lebanon on the road to IMEC.
The ports of Beirut and Tripoli have joined the IMEC Ports Club, a network that brings together ports interested in becoming part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
IMEC was originally launched through an agreement between eight major partners: India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.
The corridor is designed to connect India to the Gulf, then by land through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Haifa, before continuing by sea to Europe. Lebanon was not originally part of the route.
For Lebanon, the focus is on Beirut and Tripoli and efforts to bring the two ports into the network. But IMEC is not just about ports. It also requires roads, railways, digital infrastructure and data exchange, as well as logistical and customs connectivity.
Ultimately, the final role will depend on the country's readiness.
Geography and geopolitical changes are creating an opportunity for Lebanon.
There is also another factor: The original route toward Haifa still requires railway connections and faces infrastructure challenges, difficult terrain, and high costs.
In any case, Lebanon is now closer to the route. But if it is delayed, the map could eventually be finalized without it.
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