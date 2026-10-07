Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source

Lebanon News
07-10-2026 | 09:11
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Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
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Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source

A military source told LBCI that clashes along the Lebanese-Syrian border erupted between the Lebanese army and a group of smugglers in the mountainous area of Arsal.

The clashes took place as the group was allegedly carrying out a smuggling operation from Syria into Lebanon, the source said

No injuries were reported. The army also arrested one individual who was allegedly involved in the smuggling operation.

Lebanon News

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Syria

Lebanese Army

Arsal

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