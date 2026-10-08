Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 07:41
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Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection
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Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government is working with the ministries of Energy and Finance on sustainable solutions for the electricity sector, aiming to increase power supply, ensure more regular service, and reduce costs.

Speaking about the economic situation, Salam said further details on the government’s electricity plans would be announced in the coming weeks.

He also said the draft 2027 budget allocates funds to the Public Corporation for Housing to provide loans to families seeking to install solar energy systems, reducing their reliance on private generators and lowering monthly electricity bills.

On transportation, Salam said the government is preparing a comprehensive public transport plan linking regions and serving major cities. The plan includes more than 250 new buses and aims to provide a lower-cost transportation option while easing traffic congestion. Public Works and Transport Minister is expected to announce further details before the end of next week.

Meanwhile, Salam said the government has begun pursuing companies that evade value-added tax payments, stressing that the state is not targeting low-income households but is seeking to recover treasury revenues from tax evaders.

On public maritime property and quarries and mining sites, Salam said the state is pursuing outstanding payments. He noted that collection notices worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been issued to quarry and mining operators, while the judiciary is reviewing appeals filed by them.

Salam added that the army has been tasked with completing a survey of public maritime properties, updating their records and reassessing outstanding dues based on their actual value.

The prime minister stressed that the government would not base its spending on revenues that have not yet been collected, while emphasizing that the state would not abandon its rights, which he described as the rights of citizens.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Power

Energy

Tax

Economy

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