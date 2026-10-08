News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection
Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government is working with the ministries of Energy and Finance on sustainable solutions for the electricity sector, aiming to increase power supply, ensure more regular service, and reduce costs.
Speaking about the economic situation, Salam said further details on the government’s electricity plans would be announced in the coming weeks.
He also said the draft 2027 budget allocates funds to the Public Corporation for Housing to provide loans to families seeking to install solar energy systems, reducing their reliance on private generators and lowering monthly electricity bills.
On transportation, Salam said the government is preparing a comprehensive public transport plan linking regions and serving major cities. The plan includes more than 250 new buses and aims to provide a lower-cost transportation option while easing traffic congestion. Public Works and Transport Minister is expected to announce further details before the end of next week.
Meanwhile, Salam said the government has begun pursuing companies that evade value-added tax payments, stressing that the state is not targeting low-income households but is seeking to recover treasury revenues from tax evaders.
On public maritime property and quarries and mining sites, Salam said the state is pursuing outstanding payments. He noted that collection notices worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been issued to quarry and mining operators, while the judiciary is reviewing appeals filed by them.
Salam added that the army has been tasked with completing a survey of public maritime properties, updating their records and reassessing outstanding dues based on their actual value.
The prime minister stressed that the government would not base its spending on revenues that have not yet been collected, while emphasizing that the state would not abandon its rights, which he described as the rights of citizens.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Power
Energy
Tax
Economy
Next
Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-24
PM Salam highlights diplomatic meetings in New York, calls for Israeli withdrawal and international presence in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-24
PM Salam highlights diplomatic meetings in New York, calls for Israeli withdrawal and international presence in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-13
President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit
Lebanon News
2026-07-13
President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:07
EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension
Lebanon News
08:07
EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford
Lebanon News
07:42
Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford
0
Lebanon Economy
07:35
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
Lebanon Economy
07:35
BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment
0
Lebanon News
07:20
Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support
Lebanon News
07:20
Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-02
UK foreign minister stresses 'urgent need' to reopen Hormuz strait
World News
2026-04-02
UK foreign minister stresses 'urgent need' to reopen Hormuz strait
0
Middle East News
2026-09-21
Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
Middle East News
2026-09-21
Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
0
World News
10:55
Russia says no health issues from plague contact case
World News
10:55
Russia says no health issues from plague contact case
0
Middle East News
2026-09-11
Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports
Middle East News
2026-09-11
Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:52
Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
03:52
Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A new route for Beirut and Tripoli? Lebanon moves closer to IMEC
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A new route for Beirut and Tripoli? Lebanon moves closer to IMEC
3
Lebanon News
13:59
US says Hezbollah will not recover or rebuild under Trump administration
Lebanon News
13:59
US says Hezbollah will not recover or rebuild under Trump administration
4
Middle East News
09:28
Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
Middle East News
09:28
Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming
5
Middle East News
02:49
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Middle East News
02:49
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
6
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese Army foils smuggling attempt near Arsal
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese Army foils smuggling attempt near Arsal
8
World News
14:06
Trump says 'we don't think' Russian plague is bio-weapon
World News
14:06
Trump says 'we don't think' Russian plague is bio-weapon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More