Cyprus offers to host operations and training center for new EU mission in Lebanon

Cyprus is prepared to host an operations and training center in support of a new European Union mission in Lebanon, following the bloc's decision to deploy the mission to assist Lebanese security institutions.



Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters upon arriving at the European summit in Brussels that his country’s geographical proximity to Lebanon and close ties with it made Cyprus well suited for the role. He added that the country had the necessary infrastructure and expertise.



Christodoulides pointed to the CYCLOPS security training center, established in cooperation with the United States, noting that it has trained personnel from 50 countries to date.



He stressed that Cyprus was ready to make its capabilities available to support the European mission.