U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday he would hold a news conference at the White House on his return from China, where he held three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



"It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip. I will be giving a News Conference tomorrow at 12 P.M., the White House. Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others," he posted on Truth Social from Air Force One.



AFP