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Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
World News
07-06-2026 | 04:46
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Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
Over 1.2 million people attended an open-air mass led by Pope Leo XIV in central Madrid on Sunday -- the second day of his week-long visit to Spain, organisers said.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were among the crowd attending in Plaza de Cibeles, a square usually used by Real Madrid fans to celebrate their football club's successes.
AFP
World News
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