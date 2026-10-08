Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford

President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and discussed the latest developments in South Lebanon, continued Israeli attacks, and the status of the “framework agreement.”



Aoun said Israel continues to carry out operations in southern villages and towns from which it has not withdrawn, arguing that this violates the terms of the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel under U.S. auspices.



He said Lebanon is pressing on various fronts to halt the destruction of homes and civilian property in occupied towns and villages and to complete the release of detainees.



Aoun also said residents of South Lebanon are looking to the state to extend its authority and deploy the army up to the recognized borders.



He stressed that the army is carrying out its assigned missions in the south, as it does in other parts of Lebanon, and needs support in the form of equipment and vehicles to strengthen its ability to fulfill its duties.