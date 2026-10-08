Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at Hôtel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 12:47
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Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at H&ocirc;tel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296
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Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at Hôtel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296

An urgent appeal has been issued for O+ blood and platelet donors for a patient at Hôtel-Dieu de France - Ashrafieh.

The patient, Antoine Tahech, requires platelet donations and four units of O+ blood.

Those able to donate are asked to contact 70 783 296 for further information.

Lebanon News

appeal

blood

platelet

donors

Hôtel-Dieu

France

Contact

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