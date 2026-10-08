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Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at Hôtel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296
Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 12:47
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Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at Hôtel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296
An urgent appeal has been issued for O+ blood and platelet donors for a patient at Hôtel-Dieu de France - Ashrafieh.
The patient, Antoine Tahech, requires platelet donations and four units of O+ blood.
Those able to donate are asked to contact 70 783 296 for further information.
Lebanon News
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