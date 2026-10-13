Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes

Lebanon News
13-10-2026 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes

Lebanon's Hezbollah will provide up to $14,000 in financial assistance to families whose primary ‌homes have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during this year's war with Israel, the chairman of the group's Executive Council said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported last week that Hezbollah had received $200 million from Iran to help displaced Lebanese families, citing two people with direct knowledge of the transfer, though the US disputed Tehran's ability to provide such financial assistance.

Under the plan presented by Executive Council chairman Ali Damoush, eligible families in Beirut and its ⁠southern suburbs will receive $14,000, including $8,000 for furniture and $6,000 for rent. Families elsewhere in Lebanon will receive $12,000, comprising $8,000 for furniture and $4,000 for rent, maintaining the same rates as in 2024.

Damoush said the assistance would cover families whose homes were destroyed, deemed uninhabitable following technical assessments or severely damaged, as well as those displaced from Israeli-occupied areas or nearby locations.

The aid will be restricted to families who used the affected properties as their primary residences and do not own a second home, excluding summer homes and abandoned properties.

Payments will be made in four instalments over one year, starting with $3,500 for families in Beirut and its southern suburbs and $3,000 elsewhere.

Damoush said eligibility and the type of assistance would be ‌determined according ⁠to a set of criteria assessing the extent of damage to each property.

Reuters

Lebanon News

outlines

financial

Lebanese

destroyed

homes

LBCI Next
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-09

Hezbollah: Lebanese authorities fully responsible for pursuing concessions and giving Israel ‘free gifts’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-29

Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-21

Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-13

Why didn’t Iran or Hezbollah respond after Israel destroyed Ali al-Taher?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-10

Final push before talks: Israel eyes escalation in Lebanon war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon urges immediate halt to fighting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-10

Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Baalbek to Beirut's southern suburbs: Lebanon probes explosives shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Amal Shehadeh: Explosion at northern Israeli border wounds 12

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

President Aoun welcomes EU decision to establish new security support mission in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:02

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

One killed in explosion that hit north Israel school trip: Defense minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More