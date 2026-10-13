Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes

Lebanon's Hezbollah will provide up to $14,000 in financial assistance to families whose primary ‌homes have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during this year's war with Israel, the chairman of the group's Executive Council said on Tuesday.



Reuters reported last week that Hezbollah had received $200 million from Iran to help displaced Lebanese families, citing two people with direct knowledge of the transfer, though the US disputed Tehran's ability to provide such financial assistance.



Under the plan presented by Executive Council chairman Ali Damoush, eligible families in Beirut and its ⁠southern suburbs will receive $14,000, including $8,000 for furniture and $6,000 for rent. Families elsewhere in Lebanon will receive $12,000, comprising $8,000 for furniture and $4,000 for rent, maintaining the same rates as in 2024.



Damoush said the assistance would cover families whose homes were destroyed, deemed uninhabitable following technical assessments or severely damaged, as well as those displaced from Israeli-occupied areas or nearby locations.



The aid will be restricted to families who used the affected properties as their primary residences and do not own a second home, excluding summer homes and abandoned properties.



Payments will be made in four instalments over one year, starting with $3,500 for families in Beirut and its southern suburbs and $3,000 elsewhere.



Damoush said eligibility and the type of assistance would be ‌determined according ⁠to a set of criteria assessing the extent of damage to each property.



Reuters