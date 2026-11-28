France, the UK, Australia, Canada and four other countries on Saturday issued a joint statement calling for postponed Palestinian legislative elections to take place in the first three months of 2027.



The vote was "essential" for a "democratic renewal" in the Palestinian territories and "is inseparable from the preservation of the two State solution, which we remain steadfastly committed to," they said.



The other countries behind the joint statement were Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland.





AFP