EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers&#39; extension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Thursday that the bloc favored extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in South Lebanon, where Israeli troops invaded during the latest war with Hezbollah.

"Our member states have been saying that there can't be any security vacuum in South Lebanon, so everybody is worried about the UNIFIL mandate ending," she said in an interview during a visit to Lebanon, adding that "it would be most welcomed if this mandate is extended, so that is the position of the member states."
 

AFP
 

Lebanon News

EU

Diplomat

AFP

Bloc

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Peacekeepers

Extension

Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-16

Lebanon wants new force to fill 'vacuum' when UN peacekeepers leave: President to AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-08-20

Australia's top diplomat says 'difficult time' in relationship with Israel

LBCI
World News
2026-07-20

Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2026-09-16

China's top diplomat urges Iran, US to show restraint, revive talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Aoun discusses South Lebanon, Israeli attacks with US Senator James Lankford

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:35

BDL opens account to hold recovered funds for deposit repayment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-02

UK foreign minister stresses 'urgent need' to reopen Hormuz strait

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-21

Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists

LBCI
World News
10:55

Russia says no health issues from plague contact case

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-11

Trump declines Saudi crown prince's call for US strikes on Houthis, Axios reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More