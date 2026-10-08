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EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension
Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 08:07
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EU top diplomat to AFP: Bloc in favor of UN Lebanon peacekeepers' extension
Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Thursday that the bloc favored extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in South Lebanon, where Israeli troops invaded during the latest war with Hezbollah.
"Our member states have been saying that there can't be any security vacuum in South Lebanon, so everybody is worried about the UNIFIL mandate ending," she said in an interview during a visit to Lebanon, adding that "it would be most welcomed if this mandate is extended, so that is the position of the member states."
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