Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057

Lebanon News
15-09-2026 | 06:05
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Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057
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Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057

An urgent appeal has been issued for B+ blood and platelet donors for a patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital.

The patient, Violette Aoun, requires platelet donations and two units of B+ blood.

Those able to donate are asked to contact 76034057 for further information.

Lebanon News

appeal

blood

platelet

donors

Hotel

Hospital

Contact

76034057

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Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057

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