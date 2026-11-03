BDL suspends medical coverage at two hospitals for employees and beneficiaries

The Banque du Liban (BDL) has instructed its employees and those covered by its medical insurance scheme to suspend all medical approvals and coverage at Al-Rasoul Al-Aazam Hospital and the Lebanese Medical Center (LMC), LBCI has learned.



In this regard, sources at BDL said it regularly issues circulars and warnings to employees concerning entities and individuals listed on international sanctions lists.



The sources told LBCI that the measure falls within the bank's routine administrative and oversight practices and carries no political implications or other considerations of any kind.



"BDL does not take such considerations into account in its dealings with employees. Rather, it strictly adheres to the laws and prohibitions that it requires entities under its supervision to observe, and applies the same level of rigor to its own employees," the sources said.



They added that the bank is committed to respecting the same rules it imposes on others, without exception or discrimination.