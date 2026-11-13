LBCI sources: Hezbollah-linked figures seek release of five detainees arrested in Bsharri

Lebanon News
13-11-2026 | 07:30
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LBCI sources: Hezbollah-linked figures seek release of five detainees arrested in Bsharri
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LBCI sources: Hezbollah-linked figures seek release of five detainees arrested in Bsharri

LBCI reported that figures affiliated with Hezbollah have called on Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj to release the five detainees arrested in the mountainous outskirts of Bsharri.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Hezbollah

Detainees

Bsharri

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