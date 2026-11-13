Energy Minister Joe Saddi's attendance at Friday’s Cabinet session is due to the meeting’s focus on the electricity file and his presentation of a plan to reform the sector, and does not signal an end to his boycott of government sessions, according to LBCI.



Saddi’s boycott is linked to specific demands concerning the electricity sector, most notably the adoption of a flexible electricity tariff, a commitment by public administrations and institutions to pay their outstanding bills regularly, and Cabinet agreement with the main directions of the electricity plan he is set to present during the session.



If these demands are met, Saddi’s boycott over the electricity file will end.



However, the broader boycott by Lebanese Forces ministers, including Saddi, will remain in place until the explosives case in Dahr El Baydar is addressed.



According to sources, Lebanese Forces ministers are demanding that the Dahr El Baydar case be added to the Cabinet agenda and put to a vote on whether it should be referred to the Judicial Council.