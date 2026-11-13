Lebanese authorities are awaiting a response from their Syrian counterparts after sending photographs and phone numbers of two individuals suspected of involvement in the killing of former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani, according to LBCI.



The information was sent by Lebanese authorities to help identify the two suspects and establish their whereabouts in Syria, where they fled, ahead of submitting a formal request for their extradition to Lebanon.



Meanwhile, al-Alwani’s body is undergoing medical and forensic examinations to determine the exact cause of death. The possibility that he died of asphyxiation remains under investigation, and it has not yet been established whether suffocation was indeed the cause of death.