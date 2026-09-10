Huge explosions heard in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 15:00
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Huge explosions heard in south Lebanon
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Huge explosions heard in south Lebanon

Huge explosions were heard in southern Lebanon on Thursday, AFP journalists reported, after Israel said it had destroyed underground infrastructure built by Hezbollah beneath a strategic ridge.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel carried out a "massive explosion" on the Ali al-Taher ridge in the Nabatieh region, "causing tremors and a powerful rumble that echoed loudly."

AFP 

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