Lebanon expands biometric passport services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Berlin

Lebanon News
16-11-2026 | 08:57
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Lebanon expands biometric passport services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Berlin
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Lebanon expands biometric passport services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Berlin

Lebanon’s Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, through the General Directorate of General Security, has expanded its biometric fingerprinting service for Lebanese passport applications abroad to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Berlin.

The initiative, coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, aims to allow Lebanese expatriates to complete their passport procedures in their countries of residence.

Preparations are also underway to gradually extend the service to Lebanese embassies and consulates around the world.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Biometric

Passport

Services

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Berlin

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