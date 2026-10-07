News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun receives UAE invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027
Lebanon News
07-10-2026 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun receives UAE invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027
President Joseph Aoun received a letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inviting him to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2027.
The letter was delivered by UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Fahad Salem Al Kaabi.
Aoun was invited to attend the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony, as well as participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit and deliver a speech.
The events are scheduled for January 12 and 13, 2027.
Lebanon News
receives
invitation
attend
Dhabi
Sustainability
Next
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-03
President Aoun receives credentials of new French, German and Swedish ambassadors
Lebanon News
2026-09-03
President Aoun receives credentials of new French, German and Swedish ambassadors
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
0
Middle East News
2026-09-28
Israel's Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Israeli official says
Middle East News
2026-09-28
Israel's Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Israeli official says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
0
World News
2026-05-14
UK health minister Streeting resigns in new blow to PM Starmer
World News
2026-05-14
UK health minister Streeting resigns in new blow to PM Starmer
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
US Ambassador expresses optimism after Washington talks on Lebanon-Israel file
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
US Ambassador expresses optimism after Washington talks on Lebanon-Israel file
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
3
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
4
World News
11:42
Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
World News
11:42
Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
5
Middle East News
01:30
Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Middle East News
01:30
Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
6
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
Lebanon News
09:11
Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source
7
World News
11:11
More than 250,000 protesters at school marches across France
World News
11:11
More than 250,000 protesters at school marches across France
8
Middle East News
10:11
US Senator Murphy says Pentagon denied him access to US base in Qatar
Middle East News
10:11
US Senator Murphy says Pentagon denied him access to US base in Qatar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More