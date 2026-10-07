President Aoun receives UAE invitation to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027

President Joseph Aoun received a letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inviting him to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2027.



The letter was delivered by UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Fahad Salem Al Kaabi.



Aoun was invited to attend the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony, as well as participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit and deliver a speech.



The events are scheduled for January 12 and 13, 2027.