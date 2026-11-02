Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and artificial intelligence firm G42 on Monday signed a deal with OpenAI under ‌which the state energy firm will integrate advanced AI capabilities across its operations, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.



The deal was signed as the ChatGPT ⁠maker's CEO Sam Altman met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and attended the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show, ADIPEC.



Reuters