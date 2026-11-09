Ukraine to hold 'separate' meetings with Europeans in Abu Dhabi: Lead negotiator

The Ukrainian delegation at the U.S.-mediated talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi starting on Tuesday will hold "separate coordination meetings" with European representatives sent there, Kyiv's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov announced.



"Representatives of European countries -- including the E4 group (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy) -- as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission will be in Abu Dhabi. We will hold separate coordination meetings with our European partners," Umerov said on Telegram.



AFP