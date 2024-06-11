News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Angry scenes as Israel's parliament votes on conscription law
Middle East News
2024-06-11 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Angry scenes as Israel's parliament votes on conscription law
Israel's parliament moved ahead with a contentious law on conscripting ultra-Orthodox religious students into the military amid angry scenes on Monday in the Knesset as families of some of the Gaza hostages demanded more action to get them home.
Coming a day after centrist former general Benny Gantz quit the government in a dispute over the strategic aims of the Gaza war, the vote and confrontations underscored the volatile mix of forces buffeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now increasingly dependent on his allies from the hard right.
The conscription bill, which must still pass further readings and committee hearings after the late night vote, would see a gradual entry into the military of some ultra-Orthdox Jews, who have traditionally resisted serving in the armed forces.
Although originally put forward by Gantz in 2022 under the previous government, he now opposes the measure, which he says is inadequate for new personnel demands facing the military.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the last of a group of former generals left following the departure of Gantz and his ally, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, broke ranks and voted against the bill.
By contrast, the religious parties in the coalition, which have strongly opposed a general expansion of conscription, gave their support, with a view to inserting changes in the review stage.
While the proposal is for more ultra-Orthodox in the military, their numbers would be restricted and the bill would allow some alternatives to military service.
"We have a great opportunity that should not be missed. The ultra-Orthodox public must not be pushed into a corner," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of one of the pro-settler parties in the coalition, said in a statement.
"There are those who supported it then and oppose it now because they see it as wrong for Israel now, and there are those who opposed it then and will support it now because they see an opportunity to change it," Assaf Shapira, head of the political reform program at the Israel Democracy Institute, told Reuters.
As parliament prepared to vote on the bill, there were angry exchanges at a meeting of the finance committee, where members of some of the hostage families waylaid Smotrich and demanded the government do more to bring the captives home.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Parliament
Benjamin Netanyahu
Conscription
Law
Soldiers
Bill
Next
Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
0
World News
2024-06-05
US House of Representatives passes bill calling for sanctions on ICC over Israel
World News
2024-06-05
US House of Representatives passes bill calling for sanctions on ICC over Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
0
World News
00:51
Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended
World News
00:51
Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended
0
World News
00:23
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
World News
00:23
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
0
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
5
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
8
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More