Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file

2023-03-17 | 07:56
High views
LBCI
LBCI



The French Elysee Palace is preparing to host a Saudi-French meeting that includes Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Boukhari, and Royal Diwan advisor responsible for managing the Lebanese file, Nizar Al-Aloula, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's advisor for North Africa and the Middle East, Patrick Durrell from the French side.
 
The meeting, which is supposed to take place this afternoon, will discuss the Lebanese presidential file and the stages that this election has gone through. 
 
The French side will hear the Saudi position on this matter, where representatives of the kingdom will reietrate their rejection of any candidate imposed by any party, and the fact that this position has not changed after the Saudi-Iranian agreement.
 

