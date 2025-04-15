French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
15-04-2025 | 04:01
High views
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
0min
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army

A French military aircraft arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday, April 13, carrying engineering equipment designed for explosive ordnance disposal. 

The French government donated the shipment to the Lebanese Army.

The handover took place in the presence of officers from both the Lebanese and French armies, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Army.

Lebanon News

French

Military

Aircraft

Explosives

Equipment

Lebanese Army

Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
