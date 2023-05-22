Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

2023-05-22 | 09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
0min
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products (APD.N) for the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).



Reuters
 

