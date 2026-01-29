News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
29-01-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
“We are here,” a phrase used by a French diplomatic source in remarks to LBCI, sums up France’s efforts on the Lebanese file, despite attempts to sideline its role.
That role was reflected in Paris hosting a conference to support the Lebanese army on March 5. In the latest developments, the source confirmed that invitations have been sent to the relevant countries to participate in the conference, pending their responses.
France, which is also part of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, is seeking to activate its role with the American side, particularly after the completion of the first phase of restricting weapons to the authority of the state.
In this context, and according to LBCI information, discussions are underway regarding the role of the committee in the process of weapons control north of the Litani River, especially since that area does not fall under UNIFIL's mandate, which is limited to the south of the Litani.
As preparations continue for UNIFIL’s potential departure from Lebanon by the end of the year, the French source stressed that consultations on the subsequent phase are still ongoing, with no concrete developments to date, amid reports that several European countries are prepared to keep their forces in southern Lebanon.
Several files remain under discussion in Lebanon, from UNIFIL to the army support conference and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, as the region also awaits the move U.S. President Donald Trump will take toward Iran, raising a further question: will it be military or diplomatic?
And if there is military action, how would it be reflected on the domestic Lebanese scene, particularly in light of remarks by Hezbollah’s chief, Sheikh Naim Qassem, who said the group would not remain neutral if a war were launched against Iran.
However, the diplomatic source considers this position not new, recalling that Hezbollah did not take action during the previous war on Iran.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
France
Lebanese Army
UNIFIL
Litani River
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-22
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-12-22
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-12
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-12
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
2
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
6
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More