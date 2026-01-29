‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



“We are here,” a phrase used by a French diplomatic source in remarks to LBCI, sums up France’s efforts on the Lebanese file, despite attempts to sideline its role.



That role was reflected in Paris hosting a conference to support the Lebanese army on March 5. In the latest developments, the source confirmed that invitations have been sent to the relevant countries to participate in the conference, pending their responses.



France, which is also part of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, is seeking to activate its role with the American side, particularly after the completion of the first phase of restricting weapons to the authority of the state.



In this context, and according to LBCI information, discussions are underway regarding the role of the committee in the process of weapons control north of the Litani River, especially since that area does not fall under UNIFIL's mandate, which is limited to the south of the Litani.



As preparations continue for UNIFIL’s potential departure from Lebanon by the end of the year, the French source stressed that consultations on the subsequent phase are still ongoing, with no concrete developments to date, amid reports that several European countries are prepared to keep their forces in southern Lebanon.



Several files remain under discussion in Lebanon, from UNIFIL to the army support conference and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, as the region also awaits the move U.S. President Donald Trump will take toward Iran, raising a further question: will it be military or diplomatic?



And if there is military action, how would it be reflected on the domestic Lebanese scene, particularly in light of remarks by Hezbollah’s chief, Sheikh Naim Qassem, who said the group would not remain neutral if a war were launched against Iran.



However, the diplomatic source considers this position not new, recalling that Hezbollah did not take action during the previous war on Iran.