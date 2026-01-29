Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling

News Bulletin Reports
29-01-2026 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Deep political divisions dominated a parliamentary session in Lebanon that was formally dedicated to debating the 2026 state budget, as partisan disputes eclipsed any substantive financial discussion.

Hezbollah lawmakers directly accused the ministers of foreign affairs and justice, as well as the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, of exerting pressure on the group's support base. Justice Minister Adel Nassar, who was present at the session, did not respond to the accusations, though he was seen holding side discussions with Hezbollah MP Ali Fayad. 

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji did not attend any of the budget sessions, and the political response to the accusations came from outside the government benches.

The debate over Hezbollah's weapons and a proposal by MP Mark Daou to raise the level of political representation and move toward direct negotiations with Israel were not the only contentious political issues raised. 

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) used the budget discussion as an entry point to question the Lebanese Forces Party about electricity and water policies, as well as the relevance and future of the Ministry of the Displaced.

Despite the sharp political rhetoric, moments of humor surfaced in the session, particularly when references were made to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, who arrived about an hour late due to other government commitments.

While lawmakers carried their respective regions' concerns into the debate, none directly acknowledged responsibility for past failures toward their constituents, nor did they clearly address the fate of the upcoming elections. 

However, Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar sought to distance himself from the issue by announcing that he would call on electoral bodies to convene on May 3, in line with constitutional deadlines.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Parliament

Session

Budget

Debate

Political

Lebanon

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28

Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28

Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28

Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23

Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More