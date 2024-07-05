Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy

Middle East News
2024-07-05 | 00:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy

Iranians will vote in a run-off presidential election on Friday amid voter apathy and heightened regional tensions.

The run-off follows a June 28 ballot with a historic low turnout, when over 60 percent of Iranian voters abstained from the snap election for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, following his death in a helicopter crash. The low participation is seen by critics as a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic.

Friday's vote will be a tight race between low-key lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Polls open at 8 am local time (0430 GMT) and close at 6 pm (1430 GMT), but are usually extended until as late as midnight. The final result will be announced on Saturday, although initial figures may come out sooner.

While the poll will have little impact on the Islamic Republic's policies, the president will be closely involved in selecting the successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader who calls all the shots on top state matters.

Khamenei acknowledged on Wednesday "a lower than expected turnout", but said "it is wrong to assume those who abstained in the first round are opposed to the Islamic rule."

The next president is not expected to produce any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear program or change in support for militia groups across the Middle East, but he runs the government day-to-day and can influence the tone of Iran's foreign and domestic policy.

The rivals are establishment men loyal to Iran's theocratic rule, but analysts said a win by anti-Westerner Jalili would signal a potentially even more antagonistic domestic and foreign policy.

A triumph by Pezeshkian might promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over now-stalled negotiations with major powers to revive the nuclear pact, and improve prospects for social liberalization and political pluralism.

Both candidates have vowed to revive the flagging economy, beset by mismanagement, state corruption, and sanctions reimposed since 2018 after the US ditched Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with six world powers.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Parliament

President

Elections

Ebrahim Raisi

LBCI Next
Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-28

Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-27

Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
Sports News
07:23

Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
World News
04:31

Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More