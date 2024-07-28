Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement

Middle East News
2024-07-28 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement

Following the recent developments on the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Israeli military Chief of General Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated: "The rocket fired by Hezbollah at Majdal Shams is a Falaq type with a 53-kilogram warhead, and we have raised our readiness to the next level for combat in the north."

He added: "We will act with force when necessary and will use all means to return the northern residents to their homes."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held Hezbollah responsible for the strike, adding that it "will pay the price."
  
It is worth noting that after the incident, Hezbollah rejected the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Herzi Halevi

Majdal Shams

Yoav Gallant

LBCI Next
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:14

Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Israel claims Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' after Golan rocket fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:42

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

William Noun to LBCI: Beirut Port explosion anniversary to address specific goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Eurozone business activity near stagnation in July

LBCI
World News
05:15

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More