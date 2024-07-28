Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement

Following the recent developments on the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Israeli military Chief of General Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated: "The rocket fired by Hezbollah at Majdal Shams is a Falaq type with a 53-kilogram warhead, and we have raised our readiness to the next level for combat in the north."



He added: "We will act with force when necessary and will use all means to return the northern residents to their homes."



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held Hezbollah responsible for the strike, adding that it "will pay the price."



It is worth noting that after the incident, Hezbollah rejected the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.



