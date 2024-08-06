Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

2024-08-06 | 00:15
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
2min
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the Gaza conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told RIA agency in remarks published on Tuesday, adding he will discuss the crisis with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

RIA, citing a diplomatic source, said that Abbas will come on the long-expected visit to Moscow on Aug. 12-14 for talks with Putin.

Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week in an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Abbas said that he considers Haniyeh's assassination "a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics."

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," Abbas told Russia's state RIA news agency in an interview.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza," Abbas said in remarks published in Russian by the RIA agency and translated by Reuters.

Russia has condemned Haniyeh's killing and called on all parties to refrain from further destabilization of the region.

Abbas told RIA in the interview that he plans to discuss the peace process in the region with Putin.

"We constantly exchange opinions with the President of Russia, consult on all the most important issues in order to advance the peace process, as well as strengthen bilateral and regional relations," RIA cited Abbas as saying. "We will do this during our upcoming visit to Russia."

Abbas is also expected to visit Turkey, with Ankara saying last week they expect the Palestinian leader for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Aug. 14-15.

Reuters

LBCI
World News
00:28

US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
World News
14:43

Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Middle East News
00:15

Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

