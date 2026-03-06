Iran Guards say targeted US radar in UAE, Jordan, Qatar

Middle East News
06-03-2026 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran Guards say targeted US radar in UAE, Jordan, Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran Guards say targeted US radar in UAE, Jordan, Qatar

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday their forces had targeted radar systems in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar.

"U.S. THAAD radars deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as the US FPS-132 over-the-horizon radar ('Desert Eye') stationed in Qatar, have been destroyed by the missile and drone units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," said the Guards on their website Sepah News.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

United Arab Emirates

Jordan

Qatar

LBCI Next
Iran military spokesman says forces targeted tanker in Gulf
Oil prices surge as Iraqi Kurdish authorities say oil field hit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Iran Revolutionary Guards say targeted 500 US, Israeli sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Iran Guards say targeted opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iran Guards say targeted Israel's Ben Gurion airport with missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Iran Guards say targeted Israel PM Netanyahu's office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:19

Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Israeli airstrike hits southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

MEA adjusts flights for March 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanon health emergency center says death toll rises to 217

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:22

Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 7, 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More