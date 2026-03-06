Iran Guards say targeted US radar in UAE, Jordan, Qatar

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday their forces had targeted radar systems in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar.



"U.S. THAAD radars deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as the US FPS-132 over-the-horizon radar ('Desert Eye') stationed in Qatar, have been destroyed by the missile and drone units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," said the Guards on their website Sepah News.



AFP