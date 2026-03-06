Oil prices surge as Iraqi Kurdish authorities say oil field hit

Crude prices rose further on Friday after Iraqi Kurdish authorities said oil production at an oil field operated by a U.S. firm was halted following an attack.



The main U.S. contract, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 5.7 percent to $85.61 per barrel, its highest level since April 2024.



International benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, jumped 4.3 percent to $89.06 per barrel.



AFP



