Israeli Air Force suspends personnel's travel abroad, says military spokesperson

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 07:22
High views
Israeli Air Force suspends personnel's travel abroad, says military spokesperson
Israeli Air Force suspends personnel's travel abroad, says military spokesperson

An Israeli military spokesperson announced that the Air Force suspended its personnel's travel abroad on Monday.

The region is on high alert, anticipating potential attacks on Israel by Iran and its allies following the killing of senior leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah.

No changes have been made to the safety instructions issued by the military for regular personnel.

Reuters

