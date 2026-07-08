Trump lashes out at allies as key NATO summit begins

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO allies Wednesday at a summit in Ankara, as the fallout from his war with Iran threatened to overshadow the key gathering.



With tensions peaking after an overnight flare-up between U.S. and Iranian forces, Trump declared the Iran ceasefire was "over," then took aim at NATO allies who failed to back his campaign against Tehran.



And he insisted he still wanted Greenland, calling European resistance to his stance a "big problem."



"I'm very upset with NATO.. because of what they did with Greenland, and.. because of the fact that they didn't want to help us with the number one state sponsor of terror, that's Iran," he said.



Trump singled out Spain for particular criticism, calling it a "terrible partner in NATO."



"Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," he said, dragging up a bitter row that also touches on Madrid's defence spending, urging his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "cut it off."



And he raked up more sensitive territory by reiterating his desire for NATO member Denmark's territory of Greenland.



"Greenland is a big problem for us," he told reporters, saying it was "very important for the United States, but it's not important for Denmark."



"We need it for the protection of the world, not just the United States.. It doesn't help Denmark, but it helps us."



Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had earlier issued a terse response to Trump's remarks a day earlier, saying: "Greenland is, of course, not for sale."



AFP