The Israeli military said Sunday it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards Aqaba in Jordan, after Jordan's government denied the city's airport and seaport were evacuated over a threat.



"A short while ago, the military identified the launch of missiles from Iran toward the city of Aqaba in Jordan, adjacent to Israeli territory," the military said. "It is possible that as a result of the fire, there will be spillover into Israeli territory."



AFP



