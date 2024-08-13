Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

Middle East News
2024-08-13 | 03:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

Iran on Tuesday rejected Western calls to stand down its threat to retaliate against Israel for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month.

"The declaration by France, Germany, and Britain, which raised no objection to the international crimes of the Zionist regime, brazenly asks Iran to take no deterrent action against a regime which has violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.

"Such a request lacks political logic, flies in the face of the principles and rules of international law, and constitutes public and practical support" for Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

France

Germany

and Britain

Nasser Kanaani

Tehran

Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI Next
UK PM to Iran's Pezeshkian: War is not in anyone's interest
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event

LBCI
World News
05:25

UK PM to Iran's Pezeshkian: War is not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Middle East News
02:18

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
World News
01:56

Trump in interview with Musk on X: Tehran won't attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More