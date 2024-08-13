Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

Iran on Tuesday rejected Western calls to stand down its threat to retaliate against Israel for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month.



"The declaration by France, Germany, and Britain, which raised no objection to the international crimes of the Zionist regime, brazenly asks Iran to take no deterrent action against a regime which has violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.



"Such a request lacks political logic, flies in the face of the principles and rules of international law, and constitutes public and practical support" for Israel.



