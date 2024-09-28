Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of their Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, in an Israeli strike would strengthen their determination to confront "the Israeli enemy."



"The martyrdom of [...] Hassan Nasrallah will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of enthusiasm, the strength of resolve," said a statement from the leadership council of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, vowing to achieve "victory and the demise of the Israeli enemy."



AFP