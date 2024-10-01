UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen

2024-10-01 | 01:32
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen

The British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that it had received a report of an incident 64 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, adding that authorities are conducting an investigation.

It also mentioned that the ship reported observing four incidents nearby, with all crew members being safe, and the vessel is heading to its next port of call.

Reuters

Middle East News

UKMTO

Yemen

Hodeidah

Vessel

