Israel's 98th Division advances north, initiates focused military actions
Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 02:01
Israel's 98th Division advances north, initiates focused military actions
The Israeli army announced Tuesday that the 98th Division had moved north "and is now conducting limited, localized, targeted operations that began last night."
In a statement on X, it reaffirmed, "We will continue fighting to achieve all goals of the war, including dismantling Hamas, bringing our hostages back home, and restoring security in northern Israel."
Middle East News
Israeli Army
98th Division
North
Hostages
War
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen
Previous
