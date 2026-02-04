News
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
Middle East News
04-02-2026 | 08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
The Israeli military has appointed Major General Ghassan Alian, the former coordinator of the Civil Administration, as coordinator for Druze affairs in the Middle East and responsible for Druze affairs in Syria and Lebanon.
His work will be coordinated under the command of Israel’s Northern Command.
