Iran FM says 'firmly' supports Lebanon in Beirut visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday vowed support for Tehran's "friends" in Lebanon on his first visit to Beirut since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified last month.



"Be sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran is and will be firmly standing by the friends in Lebanon," Araghchi told reporters, adding that Tehran supports Lebanon, its Shiite Muslim community, and Hezbollah, "and it was necessary to say this in person."



AFP