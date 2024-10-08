Axios: Tensions between US and Israel over potential response to Iran

According to Axios, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Israel has not yet made a final decision on the timing and scale of its response to a potential Iranian attack.



A senior Israeli official stated that while Israel intends to retaliate, it is committed to avoiding actions that could trigger a full-scale war with Iran.



U.S. officials further revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Gallant not to notify Washington ahead of a potential assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



This decision reportedly frustrated Austin, who was only informed about the assassination of Nasrallah moments before it was set to take place.