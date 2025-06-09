News
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-06-2025 | 14:10
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
A Gaza-bound boat carrying 12 activists and humanitarian supplies reached Israel's Ashdod port on Monday, north of the blockaded Palestinian territory, after being intercepted by Israeli forces, an AFP photographer said.
Israel's navy escorted the Madleen, which organizers said was intercepted in international waters overnight, to the Israeli port, reaching Ashdod at around 8:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), according to the photographer.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Ashdod Port
Aid
Learn More