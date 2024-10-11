Kamala Harris: There is a need for de-escalation in Middle East

Middle East News
2024-10-10 | 22:05
High views
Kamala Harris: There is a need for de-escalation in Middle East
Kamala Harris: There is a need for de-escalation in Middle East

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Thursday that there is a need for de-escalation in the Middle East, amid concerns over Israel’s ongoing war in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Harris made these remarks to reporters in Las Vegas.

Reuters

